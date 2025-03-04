SPI engages Thematic Channels to handle Dizi ad sales in Romania

SPI International has appointed Romania’s Thematic Channels as the exclusive advertising sales representative for its Turkish-themed channel Dizi.

Dizi is one of SPI key brands and features first-in-class Turkish content and a new version of the channel, tailored for the Romanian market, launched in February and is currently available via three local operators: Focus Sat, Vodafone and Orange.

Thematic Channels will be responsible for selling Dizi spots and sponsorships.

Erwan Luherne, Managing Director at SPI International, said: “We have made a strategic move by entering Romania as a new market with Dizi advertising sales.

“Not only we are launching advertising on this channel for the first time, but we are also adding Romania as another market after Poland, Czechia and Hungary in the CEE region, where we are present with TV advertising sales.

“After enhancing the Dizi’s value proposition in Romania by introducing individual feed featuring dedicated content selections, we feel delighted to announce the partnership with THEMATIC CHANNELS as the next step.

“Launching ad sales on Dizi with such a recognised partner is a promise of great collaboration.”

Radu Budes, Managing Partner at Thematic Channels, added: “SPI International is a media powerhouse brand that Romanian viewers have known for years, and it stand to benefit from the local openness and interest to thematic stations.

“Dizi joins the second most important segment of the television market – the movie & series stations – which has posted a 28% year-on-year audience increase, the second growth rate within all tv clusters in 2024.

“We are launching our strategic partnership on a TV market that has grown in both consolidated audience and advertising revenue.”