Apple TV+ confirms Friday Night Baseball 2025 return date and schedule

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have confirmed that the weekly Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will return later this month.

Over 25 weeks fans in 60 countries and regions will be able to enjoy two marquee matchups, featuring enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions.

The 2025 season kicks off on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET as All-Star Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles host Silver Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and division rivals the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the second game of the opening doubleheader, superstar Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Apple and MLB also announced the game schedule for the first half of the season through June 27.

“We’re thrilled to bring another season of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to Apple TV+, with top-tier production quality that baseball fans love,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

“This season, we’re excited to offer an amazing lineup of games with no blackouts, available across more devices than ever before.”

2025 Friday Night Baseball Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, March 28

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Houston Astros – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 4

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 11

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 18

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves – 7:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 25

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians – 7:00 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants – 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 2

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 9

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals – 6:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 16

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers – 8:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 23

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets – 7:00 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals – 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves – 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 6

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds – 7:00 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 13

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles – 7:00 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 20

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies – 7:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres – 9:30 pm. ET

Friday, June 27

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles – 7:00 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians – 7:00 p.m. ET