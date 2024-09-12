Channels 3 and 5 PSB licences renewed for ten years

Media regulator Ofcom has published new broadcast licences for Channel 3 and Channel 5 services, concluding a multi-stage relicensing process. The ten-year licences come into force on 1 January 2025 and mean existing broadcasters ITV, STV and Channel 5 will remain on air until at least December 2034.

Ofcom described the three broadcasters as “an important part” of the UK’s Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) system with “a unique role in ensuring that there is something for everyone,”

The publication of the licences is the final stage of a process which involved an assessment by Ofcom on whether the broadcasters could fulfil their PSB obligations on a commercially sustainable basis over the whole licence period, followed by a report to the Secretary of State.

Once it received the Secretary of State’s approval to proceed, the regulator then determined the financial terms on which the licences will be renewed, terms which the broadcasters accepted in March.

Vikki Cook, Ofcom Director of Broadcast & Media Policy, said: “This is great news for audiences across the UK, who will continue to benefit from another ten years of high-quality programming and trusted and accurate news from Channel 3 and Channel 5.

“As the sector continues to evolve from a linear to digital first delivery, these licences help underpin the ongoing success of our valued public service broadcasters.”

Bobby Hain, MD of Broadcast at STV, said: “We’re delighted that our Channel 3 licences for the north and central regions of Scotland have been renewed, helping to ensure the continued delivery of valued public service broadcasting on Channel 3 in Scotland until the end of 2034.

“We’re proud to be Scotland’s most popular peak time channel, which is testament to a strong schedule of local programming, news and current affairs alongside network content through our agreement with ITV.”

Magnus Brooke, ITV’s Group Director, Strategy, Policy & Regulation, commented: “ITV is pleased to be able to continue its central role in the PSB system – investing more in original UK content than any other commercial broadcaster, for audiences right across the UK, and underpinning the UK’s wider creative industries.

“Our audience values live television on ITV1 that brings the nation together, from the biggest sporting moments to entertainment for all generations And they also want world class streaming from ITVX.

“We look forward to working with Ofcom to reform the PSB system, building on the Media Act, to ensure that PSB – both linear and on-demand – is sustainable for the decade ahead.”

Sarah Rose, President Channel 5 and UK Regional Lead, Paramount Global, said: “In a world with ever more choice, the value of trusted public service content is more important than ever.

“Today’s announcement will ensure that Channel 5 can continue to play a distinct and complementary role in the UK’s hugely successful PSB ecology for the next decade as we evolve from linear to digital delivery, entertaining audiences with home-grown content that reflects their lives and experiences.”