Supergirl gets official teaser trailer 

Milly Alcock stars in this all-new teaser trailer for DC Studios’ Supergirl which is set to hit cinemas on June 26th 2026.

Synopsis:

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl (Alcock) reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa also star in the film which is being directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing with Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther serving as executive producers.