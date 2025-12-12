New Star Wars racing game confirmed for 2026 console launch

A new Star Wars racing game is heading to consoles and PCs next year.

Developed by Fuse Games in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and publisher Secret Mode, Star Wars: Galactic Racer introduces The Galactic League, an unsanctioned racing circuit in the Outer Rim.

Gamers can opt to play a campaign mode in which lone racer Shade must forge alliances, outpace rivals, and survive long enough to become an elite racing pilot while fending off ruthless rival Kestar.

Or they can battle for supremacy in competitive multiplayer, braving strategic PvP grudge matches where reputation rides with them.

“For us, Star Wars has always represented the power of wonder – and racing is one of its most thrilling expressions,” said Matt Webster, CEO at Fuse Games.

“With Star Wars: Galactic Racer, we wanted to reinvent what a racing game can be: adventurous, spectacular and exhilarating. We want every race to feel alive with dynamic risk-reward choices, and every victory to feel incredible.”

Douglas Reilly, VP and GM at Lucasfilm Games, added: “From the beginning, Star Wars has drawn inspiration from racing culture, from podracing to high-speed chases across the galaxy.

“With Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the team at Fuse Games has captured that spirit and elevated it into a wholly new form of racing adventure. We can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

James Schall, Chief Publishing Officer at Secret Mode, said: “Star Wars: Galactic Racer is exactly the kind of bold, innovative experience Secret Mode was founded to support.

“Fuse Games are building something truly genre-defining: a racing adventure with depth, drama, and identity.

“We’re proud to partner with them and work in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to bring this vision to life for players worldwide.”