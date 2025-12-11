$1bn deal brings Star Wars and Marvel to OpenAI’s Sora

The likenesses of major characters such as Darth Vader will be available to Sora. Image: Lucasfilm

Disney has sealed a major deal to allow users of OpenAI’s Sora short-form generative AI video platform to create content featuring, environments, vehicles and props from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar.

The entertainment giant stresses that the three-year licensing agreement “does not include any talent likenesses or voices”.

In addition, Disney will invest $1bn in OpenAI and usethe firm’s APIs to build new products, tools, and experiences, including for Disney+, and deploying ChatGPT for its employees.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.

“Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, added: “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content.

“This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”