BBC renews Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers

The BBC has commissioned new series of hit antiques programmes The Travelling Auctioneers and Antiques Road Trip, both of which are produced by STV Studios Factual.

Fresh from completing its third series earlier this month on BBC One, The Travelling Auctioneers has been recommissioned for a fourth 20-episode outing.

Auctioneering experts Izzie Balmer, JB Broad and Bee Harford will return alongside restoration maestros JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir.

Launched in 2022, the show sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover neglected treasures in family homes which, with a little bit of TLC, can be turned into winning lots at auction. Christina Trevanion will return to narrate series four.

Antiques Road Trip will return for a 31st series comprising of 20 episodes. The show’s 30th series is currently airing on weekday afternoons and production has already started on the new episodes which will air later this year.

Antiques and auctioneering expert Izzie Balmer, who appears in both shows, said: “Filming these shows is truly the highlight of my year, so I’m delighted that they’re both coming back for more riveting journeys and heartwarming stories on BBC One.

“I meet so many people out and about who tell me how much Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers mean to them.

“These are reliable, comforting shows that, even after so many series, continue to deliver fresh twists and surprise even the most ardent of viewers.

“We love making them just as much as the audience loves watching them – so roll on the new series!”

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: “Both The Travelling Auctioneers and Antiques Road Trip have become cherished staples of BBC Daytime, offering viewers a delightful mix of antique expertise, craftsmanship and surprise discoveries.

“Their enduring popularity is a testament to the talent and passion of everyone involved and we’re excited to bring more fascinating finds and heartwarming stories to audiences.”