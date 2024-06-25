Tour de France 2024 kicks off summer of cycling on Warner Bros. Discovery’s European platforms 

The Tour de France gets underway this weekend and fans will be able to enjoy live coverage of “every moment of every stage” spanning the Grand Depart in Florence to the historic final stage in Nice on Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platforms.

The contest will be available on streaming platforms Max and discovery+, with subscribers able to select multi-feed audio in their preferred language as well as scrubbing back to key moments in the race through the timeline markers feature.

In addition, Eurosport will have live studio shows in the UK (The Breakaway), Spain (La Montonera), France (Les Rois de la Pédales) and Germany (Vélo Club), featuring local experts.

WBD will also be offering matching live coverage of every stage of the Tour de France Femmes (August 12-18th) for Max and discovery+.

Between the two events, the broadcaster’s platforms will be offering full coverage of the Paris Olympics, including the cycling events.

Scott Young Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD, said: “We are at the starting line of one of the greatest periods of cycling ever witnessed with all the action from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 sandwiched between the men’s and women’s edition of the world’s most storied stage race.

“Our position as the Home of Cycling enables us to convey the stories from the riders in the peloton to the widest possible audience across Europe, and by dedicating the same levels of production to the men’s and women’s races, our coverage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes will be unmatched.

“We look forward to fans being able to feast on our extraordinary race coverage while diving deeper into the world of cycling with the release of captivating new content including Second to None.”