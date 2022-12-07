Tim Davie says BBC will need to unite behind a single brand in a post-broadcast world

The UK’s eventual shift away from traditional broadcast TV to internet-based delivery will require the BBC to axe some channels and unite behind its main brand, Director-General Tim Davie has said.

While existing broadcast channels are likely to continue for some time, Sky and BT already offer set top boxes which stream all channels rather than use an aerial or satellite installation.

This is in addition to the availability of streamed versions of channels in most broadcasters’ catch-up apps, such as iPlayer and ITVX, and the growth in the number of dedicated streaming apps, such as Paramount+ and Prime Video.

Although the spectrum which allows Freeview to operate is guaranteed until 2034, it’s expected that a switch-off of traditional broadcast methods is ultimately inevitable.

In a speech to the Royal Television Society, Davie said that such a switch-off “will and should happen over time,” and said the BBC “should be active in planning for it.”

While being clear that the BBC couldn’t be a part of funding any switch, he said “it can collaborate with others to make a move to online attractive to all, and play a big part in educating people about the transition”.

He also described internet distribution as “an opportunity to connect more deeply with our audiences and to provide them with better services and choice than broadcast allows”.

And although he didn’t detail any specific closures, Davie said “significant change” would be coming, adding: “Over time this will mean fewer linear broadcast services and a more tailored joined up online offer.”

He added: “Within the BBC this means significant change. We will have fewer brands overall, and consolidate more activity behind a simple, single brand in the UK: the BBC. And you’ll see this globally as well. We will also simplify sub-brands such as BBC News. You can see a first step in our bringing together of the BBC News Channel and BBC World News as one brand: BBC News.”

However, to deliver the necessary changes, the Director-General said it would be necessary to invest in the BBC.

Citing the experience of major US studios and broadcasters who are rolling out their own streaming services, Davie noted: “Any transition of a legacy, broadcast organisation to a digital future needs capital. As the owner of even the biggest companies are finding out, it is not for the faint hearted.

“Moving to digital is not the challenge in of itself, moving to digital while not losing most of your audience and burning millions of pounds unnecessarily is the challenge.”

Against the background of renewed speculation about the future of the Licence Fee, Davie said while the BBC was “open minded about future funding mechanics” it was “critical that we need a universal solution that fuels UK public service growth not stifles it while offering audiences outstanding value for money.”

Davie’s comments about uniting behind a single brand echoes Channel 4’s recent announcement that its All 4 catch-up app is to be renamed Channel 4 while its wider channel portfolio will also align with the Channel 4 brand.