Vidaa TVs to offer subscription bundles for major streaming apps 

Vidaa, the Smart TV platform powering TVs from Hisense and other major brands, is partnering with Amdocs to bring users access standalone and bundled subscriptions to major OTT streaming services directly on their TV screen.

The bundles will available on VIDAA-equipped Smart TVs worldwide “soon”.

The solution combines MarketONE’s Partner Ecosystem Management with a powerful Commerce Engine, allowing VIDAA to onboard partners efficiently, experiment with innovative bundle propositions for VIDAA users, and scale digital subscription services globally.

Guy Edri, CEO at VIDAA, said: “Our mission at VIDAA is to remove friction from the entertainment experience.

“By teaming up with Amdocs and MarketONE, we’re making it easier for users to access and manage streaming subscriptions through thoughtfully bundled offerings – while also helping OTT partners scale their reach through Smart TV distribution.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, commented: “Smart TVs are a growing entryway to the home entertainment market.

With MarketONE, VIDAA will embrace a scalable, partner-friendly subscription marketplace model that enables OTT providers to reach consumers at the most impactful moment – directly on the biggest screen in the home.

“We’re excited to support VIDAA as it continues its global growth and innovation journey.”