Exploring the top brand extensions from AMC and HBO

When it comes to television, screenwriters often have the opportunity to get creative. Interestingly, some television shows have taken off so much that they have become their own brand, with product lines, clothing items and even beverages released to commemorate the success of the show.

From Breaking Bad to The Walking Dead

Fans of the cinematic universe will know that AMC’s hit television series’ Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead have undergone numerous brand extensions over the years. In the case of Breaking Bad, for example, Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional fried chicken shop as shown in Breaking Bad, has been transformed into a pop-up shop.

It opened up in Austin, Texas, with an effort made to recreate the vivid food establishment as shown in the series. Staff served everything, from New Mexico dishes to breakfast tacos and burritos.

Even Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman, visited the establishment. Although this was temporary, it goes to show how powerful brand extensions can be.

Another example within the AMC universe would be The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead has been expanding in every direction, and for quite some time. Thorpe Park in the UK has a Walking Dead ride, which is an indoor rollercoaster.

Visitors have to reach a Safe Zone, while Walker attacks happen in the dark. This is more than a rollercoaster as well, as it helps to capture the fear and urgency as experienced in the show.

The AMC series has also inspired a Walking Dead Survival Game, as well as the casino UK game, Walking Dead Cash Collect. This game features characters from the hit television show, including Negan and Daryl.

You will also see walkers turned into fun and exciting graphics, which not only pays homage to the show, but also adds a new level of excitement and entertainment. Brand extensions like this go to show how television is no longer limited to our screens. It’s now venturing far beyond, and taking new forms.

As television shows become full-fledged brands, it opens new opportunities, not just for fans of the show but also for the creators.

HBO Brand Extensions

For fans of Game of Thrones, HBO has also released a number of brand extensions. Johnnie Walker released their very own White Walker whisky. This was a limited-edition run and was wholly inspired by Game of Thrones.

It was made with single malts from Scotland. When the bottle is chilled, it reveals the message “Winter is Here”. Not only is this a throwback to the original show, but it also helps to immerse fans in the experience. Brand extensions like this help to transform viewership into a full fandom.

With prequels also experiencing a high level of viewership, including House of the Dragon, and expanded lore, it’s not hard to see how the show has grown far beyond being just a television show, and how it has quickly captivated audiences across the world through intelligent brand extensions and spin-off shows.

Things like this not only add depth to the story but also give people the chance to immerse themselves more, which helps to contribute to the success of the brand as a whole.