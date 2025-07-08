Warner Bros. Discovery signs global Supertri League deal

TNT Sports will bring viewers in the UK and Ireland a further year of Supertri League coverage as part of a global deal covering Warner Bros. Discovery outlets.

The deal with WBD, which co-owns the UK TNT Sports channels with BT, will also see the league’s 2025 events streamed on HBO Max in the USA for the first time plus on HBO Max and discovery+ in other territories.

The first broadcast under the new agreement will be the Supertri League 2025 opener in Toronto, Canada, on July 26.

Further events have already been confirmed in Chicago, USA, on August 23, Jersey, UK, on September 21 and Toulouse, France on October 5.

Michael D’hulst, Supertri CEO and Co-Founder, said: “Supertri has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and together we have brought so many new fans to our sport.

“Supertri is expanding rapidly in the USA and is riding a wave of momentum for short course triathlon into the LA Olympics in 2028 through both elite racing and mass participation events, and the ability to reach more people than ever before via HBO Max is extremely exciting.”



Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Following our first year covering Supertri across Europe, we engaged millions of fans on our channels and platforms who enjoyed the thrilling competition.

“We are therefore delighted to expand our partnership with Supertri to help the sport reach even more around the world.

“This enables us to continue telling the stories of triathlon and its superstar athletes between Olympic cycles, and as we head towards LA28 where we will once again be the Home of the Olympics in Europe and only broadcaster to showcase every triathlon event live.”