Viaplay returns to UK in Prime Video Channels deal

Nordic streaming service Viaplay is returning to the UK after striking a new deal with Amazon’s Prime Video.

The service closed its doors to UK customers earlier this year as part of a wider retreat from the global expansion of its direct to consumer offering and is now seeking to secure international growth through partnerships.

The deal with Amazon will see its content become available via Prime Video Channels* which lets Prime Video customers bolt additional channels onto their core Prime subscription.

The new Viaplay channel will be available from July 9th and will offer a line-up of dramas and factual content, with viewers promised “a steady stream of new series and films not available anywhere else.”

Customers will be able to take a 7-day free trial.

Viaplay Group’s Gerald Biart said: “Given the appeal of high-quality Nordic and European content and our large content inventory in the UK, we’re excited to launch the Viaplay subscription channel in the UK.”