The Abyss is now streaming on Disney+ UK

James Cameron’s 4K restoration of his 1989 Oscar-winning sci-fi epic The Abyss is now available on Disney+ UK.

When a US nuclear submarine goes missing, a joint civilian and military rescue effort is mounted in order to recover the boat before the Soviet does. But, in the depths of the ocean, the rescue team encounter something unexpected.

Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn lead the cast.

On its original cinema release, the film won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and received nominations in three other categories.

Disney+ customers with an eligible price plan can watch the film in 4K with Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos.