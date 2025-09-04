Women’s Super League confirms all 2025-26 broadcasters

Football fans around the world will have even greater access to the Barclays Women’s Super League (BWSL), with broadcasters signed up to show the 2025-26 season in all major markets.

In the UK coverage is being split between Sky Sports and the BBC under a new five-year deal that ensures fans can watch every match from the top two tiers of women’s professional football in England live.

Sky are set to show up to 118 matches, with 78 fixtures exclusively available on its channels, including all matches from the season’s closing weekend. Its other games will be shared with the Barclays WSL YouTube channel which will continue to stream selected matches each weekend.

The BBC will show 21 matches, including 14 exclusive matches on BBC TV and seven shared on BBC iPlayer and BBC Digital Platforms. Seven matches will be broadcast on both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.

Sports marketing agency IMG, which is WSL Football’s exclusive media rights representative, has secured deals with 13 new international broadcasters including Stan Sport in Australia, Migu, Hayu and iQiyi in China, Dubai TV in MENA, beIN Sports in Southeast Asia and Movistar in Spain.

The full list of broadcasters per territory are:

Australia – Stan Sport/Nine

Belgium – RTL

Brazil – GOAT and X-Sports

Canada –Rogers

China – Migu, Hayu and iQiyi

Croatia & Slovenia – SportKlub

Israel – Charlton

Italy– Sky Italia (highlights only)

Japan – U-Next

MENA – Dubai TV

Mexico & Central America –Fox

Netherlands – Ziggo

Norway – VG

Pan Regional – W-Sport

South East Asia – beIN Sports

Spain – Movistar

Sub Saharan Africa – Azam TV

Details of which games will be shown by each broadcaster will be shared on wslfootball.com ahead of each match weekend.

Games not selected for broadcast alongside territories without a broadcast partner will be available live on the YouTube channel.