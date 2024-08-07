Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is UK’s bestselling film for 4th week

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sits atop the UK’s Official Film Chart for a fourth week, matching Dune: Part Two for the longest consecutive run at Number 1 this year.

After last week beating IF to hold on to its crown, this week the latest chapter in the legendary Apes saga narrowly outsold The Fall Guy (Number 2) to continue its reign.

Kingdom’s domination of the chart is purely on the strength of digital sales – its physical Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release is currently scheduled for 9th September.

This week’s highest new entry is Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 which debuts at Number 3 following its digital release.

Directed, written by and starring the Yellowstone and Bodyguard star, Horizon chronicles a 15-year span of the Old West, including the American civil war and its aftermath.

Meg 2: The Trench bounces back up four (4) finishing ahead of IF (5) while The Bikeriders falls one place (6), Twister tumbles three (7) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is down two (8).

Dune: Part Two lifts one week-on-week to Number 9, switching places with Civil War which rounds out this week’s countdown at Number 10.