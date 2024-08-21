Upcoming Apple TV+ series Midnight Family gets first trailer

The first trailer has been released for Famila de medianoche (Midnight Family), a 10-episode Spanish-language medical drama coming to Apple TV+ next month.

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, the series follows Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance.

Along with her father Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) and siblings, Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Hailing from showrunner and director Natalia Beristáin, and created by Julio Rojas and Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela, the series will debut with two episodes on September 25th, followed by one new episode every Wednesday.