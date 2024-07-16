Prime Video’s Italian Citadel spin-off gets new teaser trailer

Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer for Citadel: Diana – a six-part Italian companion series to Citadel, its high-gloss spy drama starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. It’s also been revealed that all six episodes will stream globally on 10th October.

Since Citadel’s destruction eight years ago, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) has been trapped behind enemy lines as a mole inside the powerful enemy syndicate Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

De Angelis is also joined in the series by Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel: Diana is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero) – part of ITV Studios – and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

It’s previously been confirmed that Citadel has been renewed for a second season which will go into production later this year. An Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is also heading to Prime Video.