Cost of Apple TV+ rises to £8.99 per month

Apple has increased the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service to £8.99 per month (up by £2) with immediate effect for new customers. The rise is the second in a year – last October subscribers saw the monthly cost of increase from £4.99 to £6.99.

The service differs from most rivals by offering a line-up of first-run series, plus a small selection of films co-produced by Apple, rather than the more common mix of original and archive titles.

Highlights include the high-tension spy drama Tehran, alternate history sci-fi series For All Mankind, Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses, dystopian drama Silo and Foundation – an epic retelling of Isaac Asimov’s novels.

Upcoming additions to the line-up include live-action Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Masters of the Air, a limited series from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg following the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

Apple TV+ is available on the firm’s own devices, including the Apple TV set top box, Smart TVs including models from Samsung, Hisense and LG, and streaming devices from Amazon and Roku.

Unlike some competitors, Apple TV+ offers only a single subscription tier with all customers – subject to the compatibility of their TV and streaming device – able to watch in 4K with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos.

A number of firms, including Barclaycard and EE, currently offer extended free trials of the service and new subscribers who buy an Apple device can claim three months free access to the service.