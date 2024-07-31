Deezer reports record growth in latest market update

Music streamer Deezer has reported a 1.3m growth in its subscriber base, which now stands at 10.5 million (+13.7% year on year).

In addition to its direct-to-consumer (D2C) service, the firm also has a number of business-to-business partnerships, including with smart speaker company Sonos for which it powers the Sonos Radio service, RTL+ and retailer Mercado Libre.

According to Deezer’s latest half-year figures, such partnerships now account for almost half of its total subscriber numbers.

In its home market of France, the firm has 3.7m D2C subscribers, plus 1.8m across all other territories.

It also has a further 5.0 million (up 37.1% YoY) via partnerships which it says delivered €86.9 million in revenue (+39.2% YoY) across the period and accounted for just under a third (32.4%) of total revenues – up 5.7 pts from a year ago.

Total consolidated revenue for the period was €267.9 million – up 14.9 % compared to H1 2023 – which was partly driven by a series of price increases for D2C customers.

Stu Bergen, interim CEO, commented: “These positive results are the result of strong performance throughout Deezer.

“The company is on track for profitability, and we are all proud of the current achievements. Deezer occupies a distinctive position within the music ecosystem, supporting artists, songwriters and rightsholders alike through initiatives focused on transparency, fairness, and innovation in music streaming.

“Deezer connects artists and fans through a wide range of unique music experiences and features.”