Now launches new 4K UHD streaming option

Now, the Sky-owned service previously known as Now TV, has launched a new add-on which lets customers watch selected sports, movies and TV shows in 4K UHD with HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

Available on a range of Smart TVs and streaming devices, Now offers access to Sky’s entertainment, movie and sports channels on contract-free, monthly terms.

Unlike Sky’s satellite service, Now customers can subscribe just sports or cinema channel packs without first having to take the entertainment pack.

While the service is contract free, subscribers can make savings by signing up for a specified number of months or by bundles of packs.

The service’s default picture quality is 720p HD but an optional £6 per month ad-on or ‘boost’ is available which increases this to full 1080p HD and upgrades the audio to 5.1 surround sound.

Boost customers can also watch ad-free and stream on multiple devices at a time.

From today a new boost, which offers selected sports, movies and TV content in UHD and with Dolby Atmos sound, is now available for those with compatible devices.

Known as the Ultra Boost, it costs £9pm in addition to the price of the viewer’s chosen channel packs.

Depending on their chosen channel packs, viewers who add Ultra Boost will be able to watch:

Two new permanent UHD linear sports channels (F1 and Main Event) plus two ad-hoc channels (Sky Sports UHD 1 and Sky Sports UHD 2).

A selection of the latest shows such as House of the Dragon Season 2 which is streaming now

Movies including Oppenheimer, The Meg 2, The Equalizer 3, Fast X, and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning.

Apps for Now are available on most popular Smart TVs – including from Samsung, LG and Hisense – and streaming devices including the Apple TV 4K, Amazon’s Fire TV range and Roku.