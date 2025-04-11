Farming Simulator comes to Mega Drive/Genesis compatible consoles

Strictly Limited has announced the upcoming release of Farming Simulator 16-Bit Edition for Mega Drive/Genesis compatible consoles.

The limited edition is the result of a collaboration with game publisher and developer GIANTS Software, following the success of their Farming Simulator 25 Collector’s Edition, which launched in November 2024 exclusively for PC, while the Standard Edition was released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Collector’s Edition featured a retro cartridge-style version, which received such positive feedback from fans and collectors that it prompted GIANTS Software to explore a standalone, retro version.

This unique adaptation of Farming Simulator will be available in two collectible formats: a Limited Edition, launching on May 14th and a Deluxe Edition, arriving in July.

Both editions will be available exclusively through the Strictly Limited Store.

Each Strictly Limited edition will include an exclusive green cartridge, produced in a total quantity of only 1,000 units worldwide.

The green cartridge is unique to the Strictly Limited Store and will not be available elsewhere, making it a highly sought-after item for collectors. The Limited Edition will retail at €49.99, while the Deluxe Edition—which includes additional collectible content—will be priced at €69.99.

In addition to the Strictly Limited store exclusive editions, a separate edition featuring a black cartridge will be made available via select retail partners such as Amazon for the global market and VideoGamesPlus in North America.