LG and Microsoft are taking Xbox cloud gaming to cars

LG has teamed up with Microsoft to bring Xbox cloud gaming to cars running the LG Automotive Content Platform which is used by multiple manufacturers to bring music, streaming and other entertainment services to passengers.

Passengers with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Bluetooth controller and supported web access will be able to play their favourite games while travelling in the rear of the car.

Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company, said: “Leveraging nearly 70 years of customer experience expertise in home appliances and IT, LG has a unique competitive edge to redefine the vehicle from a simple means of transportation into a living space centered on the user experience.

“We aim to supply our webOS-based ACP to 20 million vehicles by 2030 while continuously expanding our content and service ecosystem.”

Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing at Microsoft, commented: “At Xbox, we’re always looking for new ways to bring the joy of gaming to more people, wherever they are.Through our work with LG, we are expanding the experience and value of gaming even further for players.

“Soon, passengers can access their gaming library and carry their progression with them wherever they go – whether on the road or at home. Bringing Xbox to the in-vehicle experience means every journey is not only more entertaining but supports the flexibility players expect from Xbox.”