EE reveals new wearables, gaming and TV deals for December 2024

EE has revealed a new wave of deals with savings now available on some of its range of wearable tech, PC and gaming gadgets, including Apple Watch Ultra2 Indigo, Beats Studio Pro and Xbox Series S 512Gb.

Most deals are available up until December and are available in-store, online and over the phone.

Wearable

Apple Watch Ultra2 Indigo – Save £150 – £649 upfront cost – Available until Whilst stocks last

– – £649 upfront cost Available until Whilst stocks last RayBan Meta – Save £ 70 – £229 upfront cost – Available until 5 December

– 70 – £229 upfront cost Available until 5 December Samsung Galaxy Watch7 – 40mm – Save £87 – Available from 26 November until 5 December

– Available from 26 November until 5 December Samsung Watch X2 47mm (x2) – Save £297 – Available 26 November until 5 December

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 – Save £60 – £99 upfront cost – Available until 13 December

£99 upfront cost Available until 13 December Beats Studio Pro – Save £161 – £169 upfront cost – Available until 23 December

£169 upfront cost Available until 23 December AirPods Pro 2 nd Gen – Save £40 – £179 upfront cost – Available until 23 December

£179 upfront cost Available until 23 December Beats Studio Buds – Save £80 – £79 upfront cost – Available until 23 December

£79 upfront cost Available until 23 December Sony WH-1000XM4 – Save £80 – £149 upfront cost – Available until 31 December

PC / Tablet

MacBook Air – from £18.17 PM , making it the lowest per month price on the market

– , making it the lowest per month price on the market Samsung Tab A9 – Save £116.10 – Available 26 November until 5 December

– Available 26 November until 5 December Acer 513 Laptop – Save £129.60 – Available 26 November until 5 December

– Available 26 November until 5 December Samsung Tab S9 FE – Save £297 – Available 26 November until 5 December

– Available 26 November until 5 December Samsung Book Pro 4 360 – Save £432 – Now £90 – Available from 26 November until 5 December

– Save £432 – Now £90 – Available from 26 November until 5 December Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go – Save £159.30 – Available 26 November until 5 December

– Available 26 November until 5 December Samsung Book4 – Save £194 – £454.30 upfront cost – Available until 6 December

– – £454.30 upfront cost Available until 6 December iPad 9 th Gen SIM Free – Save £70 – £389 upfront cost – Available until Whilst stocks last

SIM Free – – £389 upfront cost Available until Whilst stocks last Lenovo M8 (4th Gen only) – Save £43.20 – now £9.90 – Available from 26 November until 17th December

Gaming

Xbox Series S 512Gb – Save £40 – Now £209.99 – Available now until 2 December

– – Now £209.99 – Available now until 2 December Meta Quest 3S 128GB/256GB – Free £50 gamecard with any meta 3s purchase – Available now until 5th December

– Free £50 gamecard with any meta 3s purchase – Available now until 5th December PS5 Disc – Save £65 – Now £415 – Available now until 12 th December

– – Now £415 – Available now until 12 December PS5 Digital – Save £65 – Now £325 – Available now until 12 th December

– – Now £325 – Available now until 12 December PlayStation Dual Sense Controller – Save £20 – Now £45 – Available now until 12 th December

– – Now £45 – Available now until 12 December PS5 PSVR2 – Save £180 – Now £350 – Available now until 31st December

Smart TVs Deals

Samsung 55in DU8000 TV 24m CB – save £185 – £495 upfront cost – Available until 20 December

– £495 upfront cost – Available until 20 December Samsung DU7100 50in Smart TV – save £50 – £319 upfront cost – Available until 13 December

EE TV Deals

EE Full Works : FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159). Includes Sky channels with NOW, all 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports, all TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2, Netflix Standard.

: FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159). Includes Sky channels with NOW, all 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports, all TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2, Netflix Standard. EE Entertainment : £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £14 per month (Save £144). Includes Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, and more with NOW Entertainment and Netflix Basic.

: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £14 per month (Save £144). Includes Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, and more with NOW Entertainment and Netflix Basic. EE Sport : £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120). Includes TNT Sports, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2.

: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120). Includes TNT Sports, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2. EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £35 a month for 24 months (Save £120). Includes all 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports, all TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium

EE Broadband Deals available until 12thDecember