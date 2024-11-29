Laura Woods and Ally McCoist to host TNT Sports retrospective

Laura Woods and Ally McCoist are to host a new show in which special guests “share stories, relive memories, and review an amazing year on TNT Sports.”

Among the confirmed guests are former Liverpool and England footballers John Barnes and Steve McManaman, South African Rugby World Cup winner, Bryan Habana, and legendary boxing journalist and broadcaster, Steve Bunce.

The hour-long For The Love of The Game will premiere on discovery+ on Friday 6 December and will be shown on TNT Sports 1 on Saturday 7 December at 10am.