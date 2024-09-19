Paramount+ releases trailer for Lioness Season two

L-R Bruce McGill as NSA Chief Damian Hollar, Jennifer Ehle as Chief of Staff Mason, Morgan Freeman as Secretary of State Mullins, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in Lioness, episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+

Season two of Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller Lioness (previously titled Special Ops: Lioness) has a new trailer.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman, the series follows a CIA special ops team tasked with protecting the US from terrorism.

In season one, the Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to go undercover and to thwart the next 9/11.

The new season sees the fight against terror move closer to home, prompting the enlistment of a new Lioness to infiltrate a previously unknown threat.

With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

The first two episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ around the world from October 27th with new episodes then following weekly.

Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.