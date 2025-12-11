Festive films rise in this week’s film chart

by

Staff

This week’s Official Film Chart has a rather Christmassy feel with The Grinch, The Polar Express and Elf all rising.

Last week’s Number 1 Wicked switches places with The Grinch to sit in second place while The Polar Express lifts 13 places to 3rd.

Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale rises an impressive 23 sports to take the Number 4 slot ahead of festive favourite Elf (5) and Jurassic World – Rebirth (6).

At Number 7 is Nobody 2 while new entry places Dracula is at Number 8, ahead of Apple’s F1 The Movie (9) and Bridget Jones – Mad About the Boy (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th December 2025

Last WeekThis Week TitleLabel
21THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)UNIVERSAL PICTURES
12WICKEDUNIVERSAL PICTURES
163THE POLAR EXPRESSWARNER HOME VIDEO
274DOWNTON ABBEY – THE GRAND FINALEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
135ELFWARNER HOME VIDEO
36JURASSIC WORLD – REBIRTHUNIVERSAL PICTURES
97NOBODY 2UNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW8DRACULASIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
69F1 THE MOVIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
1210BRIDGET JONES – MAD ABOUT THE BOYUNIVERSAL PICTURES
© Official Charts Company 2025
Tagged with: ,