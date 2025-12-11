Festive films rise in this week’s film chart

This week’s Official Film Chart has a rather Christmassy feel with The Grinch, The Polar Express and Elf all rising.
Last week’s Number 1 Wicked switches places with The Grinch to sit in second place while The Polar Express lifts 13 places to 3rd.
Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale rises an impressive 23 sports to take the Number 4 slot ahead of festive favourite Elf (5) and Jurassic World – Rebirth (6).
At Number 7 is Nobody 2 while new entry places Dracula is at Number 8, ahead of Apple’s F1 The Movie (9) and Bridget Jones – Mad About the Boy (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th December 2025
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|1
|2
|WICKED
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|16
|3
|THE POLAR EXPRESS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|27
|4
|DOWNTON ABBEY – THE GRAND FINALE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|13
|5
|ELF
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|6
|JURASSIC WORLD – REBIRTH
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|9
|7
|NOBODY 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|8
|DRACULA
|SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
|6
|9
|F1 THE MOVIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|10
|BRIDGET JONES – MAD ABOUT THE BOY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES