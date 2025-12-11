Festive films rise in this week’s film chart

This week’s Official Film Chart has a rather Christmassy feel with The Grinch, The Polar Express and Elf all rising.

Last week’s Number 1 Wicked switches places with The Grinch to sit in second place while The Polar Express lifts 13 places to 3rd.

Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale rises an impressive 23 sports to take the Number 4 slot ahead of festive favourite Elf (5) and Jurassic World – Rebirth (6).

At Number 7 is Nobody 2 while new entry places Dracula is at Number 8, ahead of Apple’s F1 The Movie (9) and Bridget Jones – Mad About the Boy (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th December 2025