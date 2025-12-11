Season two of Idris Elba’s Hijack gets new trailer 

Image: Apple

The action goes underground in this new trailer for season 2 of Hijack, Idris Elba’s hit series which returns to Apple TV on January 14th.

Season one saw Elba’s Sam Nelson using all his experiences as a corporate negotiator to try and save his life and those of his fellow passengers when his plane was hijacked.

The eight-part second run finds Nelson once again at the centre of the action when passengers on a Berlin underground train are taken hostage.

Returning alongside Elba are Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi. They’re joined for the new story by Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdamsand Christiane Paul.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the series has become one of the top performing dramas on Apple TV.