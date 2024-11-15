Fiio’s new portable CD Player is now in retailers

Audio specialists Fiio has announced the global launch of its new portable CD Player, the DM13.

The device supports aptX HD Bluetooth connectivity for wireless listening but also boasts both 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs, plus a dedicated analogue line-out to allow integration with an existing Hi-Fi, active speakers, radio or a car system.

Fiio say the built-in battery delivers up to 8 hours of playback from a single charge while there’s also a dedicated desktop mode which bypasses the internal battery and uses mains (USB) power.

The DM13 Portable CD Player has a suggested retail price of £179.

Key Features: