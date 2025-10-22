Idris Elba’s Hijack returns in January

Image: Apple

Idris Elba’s Hijack returns to Apple TV on January 14th with a new 8-part story set in Berlin.

The show’s debut outing saw Elba’s Sam Nelson aboard a hijacked airplane heading to London and using all his experiences as a corporate negotiator to try and save his life and those of his fellow passengers.

Season two moves the action underground with a new story which finds Nelson on board a Berlin underground train when it’s hijacked.

Returning alongside Elba are Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi.

They’re joined for the new story by Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdamsand Christiane Paul.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the series has become one of the top performing dramas on Apple TV.