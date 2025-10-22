Free League sets release date for Alien RPG’s Evolved Edition

November 18th will see the release of Free League’s updated edition of its hit Alien The Roleplaying Game plus Rapture Protocol – a new standalone cinematic adventure – and a new starter set.

The game’s original edition has been a chart topper and award winner since it was released in late 2019 in collaboration with 20th Century Studios.

In keeping with the game’s popularity, the Kickstarter for the new Evolved Edition shattered the record for Free League’s most-backed project of all time, raising over $2.4 million USD.

The publisher says its new edition is based on feedback from thousands of players and will deliver “an updated and streamlined version of the Alien RPG fans know and love.”

Updates include:

A new look Core Rulebook with all new page layouts by Johan Nohr (of MÖRK BORG fame), new interior maps and artwork, and a new core book cover by artist Colm Geoghegan;

Revised and expanded core rules for talents, stress and panic, and stealth;

Revised combat rules for armour, ammo, grenades, stuns, skirmishes, and spaceships;

New iconic weapons, items, ships, and locations from the hit film Alien: Romulus;

Various new rules and tools in high demand from players, including zero gravity, miniatures play support, and expanded campaign play;

And last but not least, Last Survivor, a robust solo mode designed by masters of the solo trade, Shawn Tomkin and Matt Click.

The new Rapture Protocol scenario is designed for 3 – 5 players plus the Game Mother and promises to return to the roots of the Alien franchise.

The set features a crew of a small starfreighter on a resupply run to the remote Jeremiah VI industrial colony, which, unbeknownst to them, is crawling with danger as far as the eye can see.

While it can be played as a stand-alone adventure, it also serves as the first instalment of the Jeremiah Saga trilogy

Fans can get their screams in early, as pre-orders are now open through the Free League webshop with immediate access to complete PDFs of the new products, at no extra cost.