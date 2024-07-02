Free League’s new Tolkien expansion now available to pre-order

Free League Publishing has confirmed that Moria – Through the Doors of Durin, a campaign expansion for the multiple award-winning second edition of The One Ring RPG based on J.R.R. Tolkien’ iconic books, will be available from August 1st.

Also available on the same date Moria – Shadow of Khazad-dûm, a version of the expansion created for the 5E edition The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying game.

Both titles are available to pre-order from Free League’s online store.

Synopsis:

For long ages, the great city of the Dwarrowdelf was the seat of Dwarven kings, and they were rich beyond measure in gold and Mithril. But a thousand years ago, Durin’s Bane arose and drove the Dwarves from their halls.

The city fell into darkness, becoming an abode of Orcs, Goblins – and worse. Countless Orcs perished in the Battle of Five Armies. Maybe the Halls of Durin lie empty once more. Maybe there are piles of treasure there, waiting to be claimed.

Maybe Mithril still glimmers in the mines under Caradhras. Cross the dread threshold, adventurer, and delve deep!

Includes:

And At The Gates, The Trumpets Rang: Rivals, allies and patrons in the quest for Moria, as well as a history of the Dwarven city from its founding to its fall.

Journeys in the Dark: Journey rules adjusted for underground exploration, Moria-specific Undertakings, and advice on running games and campaigns set in the city.

Fell Foes lists the Orcs and other enemies that may be found in the city – and rules for risking an encounter with Durin’s Bane.

The Mansions of the Dwarves is the largest part of the book, describing Landmarks and hazards in the various regions of Moria.

Moria – Through the Doors of Durin was written by seasoned game writer and author Gareth Hanrahan and overseen by Francesco Nepitello and is illustrated by Antonio De Luca, Giuditta Betti, Federica Costantini, Michele Galavotti, and Niklas Brandt.