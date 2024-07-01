Eurosport and Canary Islands partner on new promo campaign

Eurosport, the Warner Bros. Discovery owned sports broadcaster and producer, has partnered with the Canary Islands for a new campaign promoting the archipelago as the perfect destination for athletes looking for the optimum conditions to train.

The series – Canary Islands. One goal, one destination. All year-round – includes a 60-second TV commercial and three short films and features Team GB World Champion and Olympic silver medallist Iwan Thomas; Spanish seven-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador; and Hungarian three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Katinka Hosszu.

It’s already been featured across Eurosport’s outlets and will feature prominently during its coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which will be available via streaming services discovery+ and Max.