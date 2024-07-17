Jude Bellingham named as EA Sports FC 25 cover athlete

Image: EA Sports

Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham has been revealed as the cover athlete for EA Sports FC 25 and EA Sports FC Mobile.

Captured at El Clásico in April, the EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition cover was created using the iconic image of Bellingham posing in his renowned Belligol celebration, after scoring the stoppage time winner in front of his home crowd at the Bernabéu.

Bellingham will also appear on the cover of the game’s Ultimate Edition alongside Aitana Bonmatí, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon.

David Jackson, VP Brand, EA Sports FC, said: “From the moment he announced himself on the global stage, Jude has exemplified what it means to give everything for the club.

“His performances for both club and country have cemented his status as a truly generational talent, with an incredible ability to change a game and create special moments for football fans.

“Jude is the perfect ambassador for EA Sports FC. He aligns strongly with our future; as we move from product to platform, transcending the sport at the intersection of football, culture and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as this year’s EA Sports FC cover star.”

Bellingham said: “I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover.”

“There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011.”