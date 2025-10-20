Three new Auction House series heading to Quest

Three new runs of shows in the popular Auction House franchise have been commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland for its free to air factual channel Quest.

The order consists of 18 new episodes of The Yorkshire Auction House, six episodes of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House and a third series of The Derbyshire Auction House, all of which will be produced by STV Studios Factual.

The new run of The Yorkshire Auction sees auctioneer Angus Ashworth back to travel across the country, valuing his clients’ collectables and curios, before turning their unwanted items into life-changing sums of cash.

Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House sees celebrities ask Ashworth to declutter their homes of family heirlooms and once-cherished keepsakes from their glittering careers.

And in The Derbyshire Auction House antiques dealer Irita Marriott will once again give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her South Derbyshire business as she takes on her biggest ever house clearance jobs while hearing the stories of people selling their antiques and collectables.

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of STV Studios Factual, said: “The Auction House franchise has become a cornerstone of STV Studios Factual’s output in recent years and the recommissioning of all three series is testament to the fact that viewers have taken these shows – and Angus and Irita – to their hearts.

“This bumper order is a strong vote of confidence in our expertise from the Nations and Regions and we’re excited to take the franchise to new heights in 2026.”