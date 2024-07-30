Madden NFL and FC franchises deliver strong quarter for EA

Strong sales of Madden NFL 24 helped Electronic Arts (EA) achieve a healthier than expected opening quarter according to the gaming giant’s latest results.

Net bookings for the quarter were $1.262 billion, exceeding the high end of the guidance range of $1.250 billion. EA says this was driven by demand for its Madden NFL 24, FC Online and FC Mobile titles.

Performance of the FC titles was buoyed by the franchise celebrating real-world tournaments and events during the quarter, helping to attract “tens of millions of new fans”.

After the quarter ended, EA Sports College Football 25 welcomed 5 million unique players into the game through its first week, with over 500,000 more playing via the EA Play trial.

CEO Andrew Wilson said: “EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business.

“Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA Sports College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA.”