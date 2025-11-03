Taggart now streaming on 5

Mark McManus as Taggart

All 27 series of Taggart, STV’s iconic detective drama, are now available on 5’s streaming service.

Created by Glenn Chandler and clocking up 110 episodes between 1983 and 2010, the series follows a team of detectives as they investigate complex and often grisly murder cases.

The show’s popularity was so great that audiences continued tuning in even after the death of original lead Mark McManus – the titular Taggart – in 1994 and embraced a procession of new leading characters over its remaining run.

Its often-quoted tagline – “There’s been a murder…” – quickly became one of the most recognisable in British TV history.

42 years after its first episode aired, the show remains popular across the globe, with STV Studios selling the series to over 140 territories worldwide.

Cherry Vantreen, Director, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at 5 and Paramount UK, said: “Taggart is one of the UK’s most iconic detective dramas and we’re thrilled to welcome it to our line-up on 5.

“It’s a timeless favourite that perfectly complements our growing catalogue of quality drama boxsets.”

Camilla Cope, Commercial Director at STV Studios, said: “A generation has passed since Taggart’s original run came to an end in 2010, but the love for this iconic cornerstone of Scottish television history has never waned.”