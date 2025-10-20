HelloFresh to offer recipes inspired by Paramount+ shows

Customers who order three or more HelloFresh boxes can get three months access to Paramount+ UK as part of a major tie-up which will see HelloFresh create and feature more than 50 recipes inspired by Paramount+ shows and films.

Menus include cajun smoky beef burgers inspired by Yellowstone, Star Trek’s umami miso mycelial mushroom rigatoni and Corleone Chicken and Cacio e Pepe Beans inspired by The Godfather (pictured above).

The promotion will be supported by a 30-second video spot airing across the ad-supported tier of Paramount+ UK and HelloFresh will also run the ad across digital marketing channels including Meta, TikTok, and YouTube.

The six-week ‘One Menu. A Mountain of Entertainment’ campaign kicks off on 25th October and runs until 5th December.

Anna Priest, Head of Paramount+ UK & Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching this first-of-its-kind partnership in the UK. It’s a bold and innovative way to connect with audiences, pairing the stories they love with the meals they share.

“By teaming up with HelloFresh, we’re turning everyday moments into something extraordinary, building new habits that start in the kitchen and continue on screen. It’s a celebration of creativity, connection, and the joy of entertainment in all its forms.”

Alix McCaffrey, Senior Director of Product at HelloFresh UK, added: “Partnering with a world-class entertainment brand like Paramount+ is an exciting milestone for HelloFresh UK.

“This collaboration not only enhances our customer offering but also aligns our brand with a leader in premium content.

“It’s a natural fit, allowing us to connect with new audiences and deepen our engagement with existing customers by bringing together two things people love: great food and great entertainment.”