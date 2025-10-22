Prime Video adds NFL to global Black Friday sports schedule

A new deal between Amazon and the NFL will see Prime Video stream the November 28th Black Friday Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears to audiences in over 240 countries and territories.

The fixture will be the first NFL event to shown globally on Prime Video and will sit alongside the streamer’s previously announced PGA Tour’s The Skins Game and NBA fixtures in its Black Friday sporting line-up.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” said Jay Marine, Head of Prime Video U.S., Global Sports.

“Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon.

“We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”

Hans Schroeder, executive vice president, media distribution with the NFL, added: “We are excited to work with our partners at Prime Video to bring this year’s Black Friday Football game to a global audience.”

“Expanding the availability of our games to NFL fans around the world is a key priority for us, and we are thrilled that the Black Friday game will be available through Amazon in over 240 countries and territories around the world.”

Prime Video’s global Black Friday Sports line-up (all times are GMT):