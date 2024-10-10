Prime Video UK releases Nautilus trailer

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Shazad Latif as Nemo, Thierry Fremont as Gustav in Nautilus. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

A new trailer has been released for Nautilus, the live-action series inspired by Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea coming to Prime Video subscribers in the UK and Ireland later this month.

The 10-episode series tells the story of Captain Nemo, an Indian Prince deprived of his birthright who escapes into the Indian Ocean aboard a formidable prototype submarine.

Accompanied by a ragtag crew, he’s determined to enact revenge against the ruthless East India Mercantile Company.

Former Spooks and Star Trek: Discovery star Shazad Latif heads the cast which also includes Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont and Céline Menville, with guest appearances from Richard E Grant, Anna Tore and Noah Taylor.

The series will be available to stream in the UK and Ireland on Friday 25th October.

It was developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, is written and executive produced by James Dormer.

Prime Video secured rights to the series through an exclusive deal with Disney Entertainment.