Sky Arts to air Paul McCartney and Wings special this Boxing Day

This Christmas Sky Arts will be taking audience back to 1974 with a special feature looking back at Sir Paul McCartney and his post-Beatles band, Wings.

The hour-long Paul McCartney and Wings: One Hand Clapping features rare footage, interviews with the band, iconic Wings hits, and a reimagined Beatles classic.

Produced by Mercury Studios and exhibited around the world to great acclaim, it will air at 9pm on Boxing Day.

Sky Arts is the broadcaster’s subscription-free arts and culture channel and is available on all major TV platforms including Freeview, Freesat, Sky, and streaming service NOW.

Sir Paul said: “It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did. We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, said: “Paul McCartney’s Wings never really get the credit they deserve… so we’re excited to bring you this brilliant, filmed insight into the band’s creative process. Another treat for the Sky Arts audience this Christmas.”