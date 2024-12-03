Transformers One comes to Blu-ray this month

Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime) stars in PARAMOUNT ANIMATION and HASBRO Present In Association with NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES. A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production. A BAY FILMS Production “TRANSFORMERS ONE”

Transformers One, which reveals the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, is getting a 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on December 10th.

The CG-animated story goes back to a time in which the pair, better known as sworn enemies, were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

Hailing from Paramount Animation and Hasbro, in Association with New Republic Pictures, the film stars the voices of Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions include the following special features:

Witness the origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME (ORION PAX) and MEGATRON (D-16) and the evolution of their relationship from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Filmmakers discuss the vision for the film and how it was brought to life. World Building On CYBERTRON — Hear from director Josh Cooley, the production design team, and the visual effects team about rendering the colorful world of CYBERTRON in a way that fans have never seen before.

Meet the A-list voice cast for each of the TRANSFORMERS: Chris Hemsworth (ORION PAX/OPTIMUS PRIME), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16/MEGATRON), Scarlett Johansson (ELITA-1), and more! The Iacon 5000 — Behold the most epic TRANSFORMERS race ever as competitors vie for the ultimate prize! Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers as they break down this breathtaking action sequence.

