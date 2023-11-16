UK’s digital TV experts publish new guide to FAST channels

The Digital TV Group – the trade body which helps set technical standards for TV in the UK – has published a new handbook looking at Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels.

The internet-delivered channels are becoming increasingly popular and several TV makers, including Samsung, Hisense and LG, now include curated selections of channels within the TV’s programme guide (EPG).

In addition, FAST channels are available via apps such as Amazon’s Freevee and Paramount’s Pluto TV.

Major content owners are increasingly offering their own channels – for example the BBC’s commercial arm operates a growing number of channels both internationally and within the UK, while leading distributor All3Media operates channels built-around its Monty Don, Great British Menu and Fifth Gear libraries and sports streamer DAZN has partnered with Pluto TV to launch channels featuring its content.

The DTG’s new book, FAST Forward – Your Essential FAST TV Industry Handbook, is the result of collaboration between experts in the sector who have combined their knowledge and expertise from all perspectives in the end-to-end delivery chain.

The document is intended to provide clear guidance as to what FAST is, the component parts all the way from the content owners to the end devices, the regulatory environment for FAST, and its route to market.