Eurosport extends pan-European World Snooker Tour rights

The World Snooker Tour will remain on Eurosport and HBO Max in European markets after Warner Bros. Discovery extended its exclusive broadcast rights until at least the 2030-2031 season.

The deal excludes the UK where WST is shown on TNT Sports which is co-owned by WBD and BT and holds a separate rights deal for the contest.

Snooker attracts a huge audience across the continent through Eurosport’s pan-European coverage.

During the 2024/25 season, more people than ever watched snooker on Eurosport with more than 88 million individual viewers reached with 1,500 broadcast hours delivered in each market.

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are thrilled to extend our long and successful partnership with IMG and the World Snooker Tour to continue telling the stories of the iconic players setting new records and delivering more drama and intensity at the table all year round.

“With more than two decades of experience and snooker expertise demonstrated by producing coverage of the world’s greatest tournaments, we are perfectly positioned to provide broad access to the World Snooker Tour.

“By harnessing our comprehensive portfolio of channels and platforms, we will maximise the viewing opportunities for snooker fans across Europe while supporting the growth of the sport internationally.”

WST’s Chief Commercial Officer Peter Wright said: “Eurosport has played such a significant role in developing the popularity of our sport across the continent.

“We meet so many fans who say that their first experience of snooker was watching on Eurosport. And of course many professional players from countries such as Belgium, Poland and Germany also discovered our sport this way.

“So in announcing this new extension we are celebrating the marvellous relationship between snooker and Eurosport and HBO Max.”