Apple TV+ debuts Director’s Cut of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ subscribers can now watch an extended Director’s Cut of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon which features 48 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage.

Directed and produced by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and provides a gritty look at his rise of power and military campaigns.

Vanessa Kirby co-stars as Josephine, Napoleon’s wife and one true love.

One of Apple’s original films, the original cut of Napoleon debuted on the streaming service on May 1st following a cinema release.

Apple says the extended “cut delves deeper into Josephine’s origin story and features more extravagant costumes, new larger-than-life sets, and the previously unreleased Battle of Marengo scene. The audience is also given more details about Napoleon’s demise, from his attempted assassination to his failed invasion of Russia.”

