Only Murders in the Building season 5 debuts next week

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for more Only Murders in the Building. Photo Credit: Disney – Patrick Harbron

Hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building returns to Disney+ UK next week (September 9th) with the first three episodes from its fifth season.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the show follows a trio of podcasters as they solve a series of increasingly bizarre deaths in, or associated with, their New York apartment block.

After Lester, the group’s beloved doorman, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident and set out to find the truth.

The series regulars are joined by special guest stars including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler.

Disney+ is available in the UK from £4.99 per month and brings together content from across the entertainment giant’s stable of studios and labels including Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Studios and, coming soon, Hulu.